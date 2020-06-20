UrduPoint.com
Man Found Dead In Canal In Kasur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 20th June 2020 | 11:33 PM

Man found dead in canal in Kasur

A man was found dead in a canal near here on Saturday

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ) -:A man was found dead in a canal near here on Saturday.

Rescue-1122 sources said that some passersby spotted the body in the canal near Baqir village, Ghanda Singhwala area and informed the emergency service.

The Rescue-1122 fished out the body and shifted to hospital for postmortem.

The victim whose identification has yet to be established was stated to be 45 years old.

Investigation was underway.

