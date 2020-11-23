UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Found Dead In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 02:30 PM

Man found dead in faisalabad

A man was found dead in a deserted area in the precincts of People's colony police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :A man was found dead in a deserted area in the precincts of People's colony police station.

Police spokesman said here on Monday that some passer-by spotted corpse of a middle-aged man lyingin a deserted place under Jhall bridge.

The police shifted the body to mortuary for postmortem and started search for his family.

Related Topics

Dead Police Police Station Man Family

Recent Stories

LCCI opposes Punjab govt's decision of closing sho ..

11 minutes ago

Public Prosecution highlights penalties for electr ..

16 minutes ago

Armenian President to Meet With Jordanian King on ..

1 minute ago

Damage to Russia's Environment in 2020 Exceeds Las ..

1 minute ago

Efforts to be intensified for early completion of ..

1 minute ago

Israeli PM Netanyahu secretly visits Saudi Arabia, ..

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.