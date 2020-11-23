Man found dead in faisalabad

A man was found dead in a deserted area in the precincts of People's colony police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :A man was found dead in a deserted area in the precincts of People's colony police station.

Police spokesman said here on Monday that some passer-by spotted corpse of a middle-aged man lyingin a deserted place under Jhall bridge.

The police shifted the body to mortuary for postmortem and started search for his family.