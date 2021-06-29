UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Found Dead In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 10:13 PM

Man found dead in Faisalabad

A man was found dead in a deserted place in the area of People's Colony police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :A man was found dead in a deserted place in the area of People's Colony police station.

A police spokesman said on Tuesday that some passers-by spotted a corpse of about 45-year-old man lying under Abdullah bridge and informed the police.

The police shifted the body to mortuary for postmortem.Further investigation was in progress.

Related Topics

Dead Police Police Station Man Progress

Recent Stories

LESCO assures APTMA of uninterrupted power supply ..

3 minutes ago

Labor Deptt. employee shot dead

3 minutes ago

India approves Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine for emer ..

3 minutes ago

Hot, dry weather forecast

5 minutes ago

Barty through as rain hits Wimbledon again

5 minutes ago

Covid cases rise again in Europe with Delta varian ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.