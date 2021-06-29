Man found dead in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

A man was found dead in a deserted place in the area of People's Colony police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :A man was found dead in a deserted place in the area of People's Colony police station.

A police spokesman said on Tuesday that some passers-by spotted a corpse of about 45-year-old man lying under Abdullah bridge and informed the police.

The police shifted the body to mortuary for postmortem.Further investigation was in progress.