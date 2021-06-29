Man Found Dead In Faisalabad
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 10:13 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :A man was found dead in a deserted place in the area of People's Colony police station.
A police spokesman said on Tuesday that some passers-by spotted a corpse of about 45-year-old man lying under Abdullah bridge and informed the police.
The police shifted the body to mortuary for postmortem.Further investigation was in progress.