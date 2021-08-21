Man found dead in faisalabad

A man was found dead at a deserted place, in the limits of Civil Line police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2021 ) :A man was found dead at a deserted place, in the limits of Civil Line police station.

Police said on Saturday that some passersby spotted the corpse of a 55-year-old man lying at a deserted place near Allied Hospital and informed the area police.

The police reached the spot and sent the body to mortuary for postmortem.

The identification of the body has yet to be established.

Apparently, the man was an addict and died due to non-availability of drugs.