UrduPoint.com

Man Found Dead In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi Published May 30, 2022 | 01:43 PM

Man found dead in faisalabad

A man's body was recovered from Rakh branch canal in the area of Mansoorabad police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :A man's body was recovered from Rakh branch canal in the area of Mansoorabad police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Monday that some passers-by spotted body of a middle aged man afloat on surface of Rakh branch canal ,near Kashmir Bridge, and informed Rescue 1122.

Divers of Rescue 1122 fished out the body and handed it over to the area police which dispatched it to mortuary for postmortem .Investigation was underway for identification of the deceased man.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Man Rescue 1122 From

Recent Stories

FGEHA reserves 2 % quota for employees' constituti ..

FGEHA reserves 2 % quota for employees' constitutional bodies in Green Enclave-I ..

15 seconds ago
 Bodies pulled from wreckage of Nepal plane

Bodies pulled from wreckage of Nepal plane

1 minute ago
 FESCO issues shutdown program

FESCO issues shutdown program

1 minute ago
 Pak athletes claim two silver medals in Imam Reza ..

Pak athletes claim two silver medals in Imam Reza International Cup

1 minute ago
 Hardliner, China hawk elected Australian oppositio ..

Hardliner, China hawk elected Australian opposition leader

16 minutes ago
 PM, Air Chief discuss PAF's professional matters

PM, Air Chief discuss PAF's professional matters

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.