Man found dead in faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :A man's body was recovered from Rakh branch canal in the area of Mansoorabad police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Monday that some passers-by spotted body of a middle aged man afloat on surface of Rakh branch canal ,near Kashmir Bridge, and informed Rescue 1122.

Divers of Rescue 1122 fished out the body and handed it over to the area police which dispatched it to mortuary for postmortem .Investigation was underway for identification of the deceased man.