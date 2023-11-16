Open Menu

Man Found Dead In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 16, 2023 | 11:53 PM

Man found dead in Faisalabad

Body of a man was found from a deserted place in the area of Qabrastan Mor Jaranwala road

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) Body of a man was found from a deserted place in the area of Qabrastan Mor Jaranwala road.

Police spokesman said on Thursday that some passersby witnessed corpse of a 30-year-old man lying at a deserted place and informed the area police.

The police shifted the body to mortuary for postmortem and started investigation for the identification and search of family.

