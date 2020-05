Batala colony police recovered body of a young man from a deserted place here near Sitiana road

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :Batala colony police recovered body of a young man from a deserted place here near Sitiana road.

A police spokesman said Friday that some passers-by spotted a corpse lying at a deserted place in Muhammadabad, Sitiana road and informed area police.