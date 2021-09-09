Man found dead in faislabad

A body,yet to be identified,man was found near Rakh branch canal,Abdullahpur on Thursday

Police said that a passerby spotted a body near the canal and informed concerned police.

On getting information,the team reached the spot and shifted the victim to hospital.

Police was investigating.