Man Found Dead In Faislabad

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 03:17 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :A body,yet to be identified,man was found near Rakh branch canal,Abdullahpur on Thursday.

Police said that a passerby spotted a body near the canal and informed concerned police.

On getting information,the team reached the spot and shifted the victim to hospital.

Police was investigating.

