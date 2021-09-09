Man Found Dead In Faislabad
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 03:17 PM
A body,yet to be identified,man was found near Rakh branch canal,Abdullahpur on Thursday
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :A body,yet to be identified,man was found near Rakh branch canal,Abdullahpur on Thursday.
Police said that a passerby spotted a body near the canal and informed concerned police.
On getting information,the team reached the spot and shifted the victim to hospital.
Police was investigating.