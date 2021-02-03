Man found dead in Kahuta

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :A man was found dead on the edge of a nullah in the precincts of Kahuta police station.

A spokesman of Rescue 1122 informed that some passer-by spotted corpse of a middle-aged man namely Shakeel 44 was lying near a Nullah on Nara matore road near floor mill.

On information, Rescue teams rushed on the spot and shifted the body to mortuary for postmortem.