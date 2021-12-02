UrduPoint.com

Man Found Dead In Lahore

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 12:23 PM

Man found dead in lahore

A middle aged man was found dead in Mustafaabad area near Canal university on Thursday

LAHORE, Dec 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :A middle aged man was found dead in Mustafaabad area near Canal university on Thursday.

Police said that locals spotted the body of an unidentified man and informed concerned police.The team reached the spot and shifted the body having torture marks to DHQ hospital while further investigation was underway.

