Man found dead in lahore

LAHORE, Dec 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :A middle aged man was found dead in Mustafaabad area near Canal university on Thursday.

Police said that locals spotted the body of an unidentified man and informed concerned police.The team reached the spot and shifted the body having torture marks to DHQ hospital while further investigation was underway.