Man found dead in minor in Kasur

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :A man was found murdered in a minor near Chak-4 Jagowala, Gahlan canal on Thursday.

According to police, some passersby spotted the body flouting in the minor and informed the City Pattoki police.

The police along with Rescue-1122 reached the spot and fished out the body and sent to a local hospital for postmortem.

The victim has been identified as Alam (35).

Pattoki police are investigating.