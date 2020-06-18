UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Found Dead In Minor In Kasur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 06:01 PM

Man found dead in minor in Kasur

A man was found murdered in a minor near Chak-4 Jagowala, Gahlan canal on Thursday

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :A man was found murdered in a minor near Chak-4 Jagowala, Gahlan canal on Thursday.

According to police, some passersby spotted the body flouting in the minor and informed the City Pattoki police.

The police along with Rescue-1122 reached the spot and fished out the body and sent to a local hospital for postmortem.

The victim has been identified as Alam (35).

Pattoki police are investigating.

Related Topics

Police Man Pattoki

Recent Stories

Fitness centres and gyms to operate at 100% capaci ..

6 minutes ago

Noura Al Kaabi discusses cultural cooperation with ..

21 minutes ago

ADIO supports private sector to unlock potential o ..

22 minutes ago

Paperless Driving License Issuing System Goes Live

34 minutes ago

Naval Chief Heads Command & Staff Conference At Na ..

39 minutes ago

Commissioner Hyderabad for ensuring effective smar ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.