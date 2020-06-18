Man Found Dead In Minor In Kasur
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 06:01 PM
KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :A man was found murdered in a minor near Chak-4 Jagowala, Gahlan canal on Thursday.
According to police, some passersby spotted the body flouting in the minor and informed the City Pattoki police.
The police along with Rescue-1122 reached the spot and fished out the body and sent to a local hospital for postmortem.
The victim has been identified as Alam (35).
Pattoki police are investigating.