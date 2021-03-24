Man found dead in sargodha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :A man was found dead in a deserted place in the area of Bhalwal police station here on Wednesday.

Police spokesman said that a passer-by spotted a man's body lying at a deserted spot, near Railway gate Kotmomin road and informed the police.

Police dispatched the body to mortuary for postmortem.

During initial interrogation, the deceased was identified as Shahbaz (35), son of Aslam, resident of chak 6 SB.

Further investigation was underway, said police.