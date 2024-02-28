Open Menu

Man Found Dead In Wheat Fields

Umer Jamshaid Published February 28, 2024

Man found dead in wheat fields

The tortured body of a man was found dead in wheat fields in the limits of Taxila Police Station on Wednesday

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) The tortured body of a man was found dead in wheat fields in the limits of Taxila Police Station on Wednesday.

Fida Ahmed reported to the police that his nephew Hafiz Muhammad Arsalan's body was spotted by locals in the wheat fields, with torture marks on eight different parts of his body.

Later, his body was shifted to the Tehsil headquarters hospital for an autopsy. Police registered a case against unknown murderer and launched further investigation.

