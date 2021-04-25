Man found dead mysteriously

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :A man was killed under mysterious circumstances in the area of Rail Bazaar police station.

A police spokesman said on Sunday that Ashir Shafique was called out by someone from his house on Saturday evening and he did not return home whole night.

His relatives reported his going missing to the police. Later on, his body was found from WASA Jhal near GTS.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation after registering a case.