Man found dead mysteriously

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2022 ) :A man was found dead mysteriously as his body was hanging with ceiling fan, in home at Chak No 197/EB in tehsil Burewala.

According to police sources, the deceased person was identified as Ghulam Nabi.

According to wife of the deceased person namely Neelam Bibi, Ghulam Nabi has committed suicide. However, the other family member of the deceased person alleged that Ghulam Nabi was killed by wife along with her friend Naeem Shiekh.

Police shifted the body into hospital for autopsy.

The police is investigating into the incident.