Man found dead mysteriously

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2023) A man was found dead under mysterious circumstances in his own house in the area of Mansoorabad police station.

A police spokesman said here on Friday that 55-year-old Zia-ur-Rehman, a resident of Main Bazaar Mansoorabad, was residing in his house alone.

When he did not come out of his house for three days, his neighbours informed the area police. The police broke open the door and found Zia-ur-Rehman dead.

The police shifted the body to mortuary for postmortem while further investigation was under progress, he added.