UrduPoint.com

Man Found Dead With Gunshot Wound On Head

Umer Jamshaid Published September 02, 2022 | 08:39 PM

Man found dead with gunshot wound on head

A man belonging to a notable political and landlord family was found dead with a gunshot wound at his head at his residence in Latifabad unit 3 area along Autobahn road here on Friday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ):A man belonging to a notable political and landlord family was found dead with a gunshot wound at his head at his residence in Latifabad unit 3 area along Autobahn road here on Friday.

According to the police, Aijaz Khokhar's body was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) for the medico legal formalities after which it was handed over to the family for burial.

Khokhar was a son of late Haji Ghulam Hussain Khokhar and a brother of Khair Muhammad Khokhar.

The police sources informed that Khokhar was cleaning a weapon when it suddenly fired.

