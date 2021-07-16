Man found dead;woman dies

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :A man's body was found near here in the area of Abdullahpur, on Friday.

According to police,some passersby spotted a body under the Abdullahpur bridge and informed People's colony police.

Police shifted the body to mortuary and were investigating to ascertain his identity.

Meanwhile, a woman received severe injuries as she fell off a motorcycle and late passed away at Allied Hospital.

The deceased woman was identified as Nausheen Bibi, resident of Sangla Hill.