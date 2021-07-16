UrduPoint.com
Man Found Dead;woman Dies

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 03:40 PM

Man found dead;woman dies

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :A man's body was found near here in the area of Abdullahpur, on Friday.

According to police,some passersby spotted a body under the Abdullahpur bridge and informed People's colony police.

Police shifted the body to mortuary and were investigating to ascertain his identity.

Meanwhile, a woman received severe injuries as she fell off a motorcycle and late passed away at Allied Hospital.

The deceased woman was identified as Nausheen Bibi, resident of Sangla Hill.

