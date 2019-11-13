Man found guilty of running anti-Pakistan campaign, awarded four-year jail

(@fidahassanain)

Zahid Mumtaz, the convict, ran online campaign on social media against state institutions.

RAWALPINDI:(Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 13th, 2019) An additional district and sessions judge on Wednesday awarded four-year imprisonment and imposed Rs 250,000 fine on a man after he was found guilty of runing campaign against the station institutions in Rawalpindi.

Zahid Mumtaz, the convict, ran online campaign on social media against Pakistan Army and the state and was involved in spreading propaganda against Pakistan and state institutions. The FIA arrested him in 2016 and booked him under Cyber Crime Act.

During the trial, the convict said that he was innocent and was not involved in any crime against the state.

However, the FIA established the case and submitted solid proofs in the court. After hearing both sides, the couort awarded him four-year imprisonment and Rs 250,000 fine.

"The suspect was involved in runing campaign against Pakistan Army and the state on social media," said an FIA official. He said that such conviction was for the first time in Pakistan as majority of convictions under the law were about those who were involved in online crimes against the citizens.