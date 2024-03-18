Man found hanging near Marut Fort in Cholistan

The body of Ghulam Rasul was discovered hanging from a tree near Marut Fort in Cholistan on Monda

BAHAWALNAGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) The body of Ghulam Rasul was discovered hanging from a tree near Marut Fort in Cholistan on Monday.

As per details, Ghulam Rasul was a resident of Chak 318 HR, the deceased's body was transported to THQ Hospital for post-mortem examination. Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident.

