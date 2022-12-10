Man found murdered

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2022 ) :A young man was found murdered, in the jurisdiction of Mansoorabad police station.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said here on Saturday that some passersby spotted the body of a young man lying near Kashmir Bridge at Canal Road and informed the rescuers.

The victim was identified as Zeeshan (42) s/o Riazul Haq, resident of Amin Town.

The body was shifted to mortuary for postmortem.

Police were looking into the matter.