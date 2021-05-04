Man found murdered in Attock

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :A man was found murdered in his house in Dar-Ul-Islam Colony in the limits of Attock Police Station Tuesday.

According to a police spokesman, 60-year-old Younas Umer seemed to be strangled to death with his hands and legs tied with a rope.

During initial investigations, no marks of torture were found on his body.

The incident did not appear to be an act of robbery as nothing had been stolen from the house, the spokesman said.

The victim's body was shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital for autopsy and was later handed over to his heirs for burial.

The Attock Police registered a a murder case against unknown assailants.