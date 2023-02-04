Man Found Murdered In Faisalabad
Faizan Hashmi Published February 04, 2023 | 07:33 PM
Young man was found murdered at his home, in the limits of Chak Jhumra police station
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2023 ) :A young man was found murdered at his home, in the limits of Chak Jhumra police station.
Police said on Saturday that Mumtaz Ali, resident of Chak No 203-RB was sleeping in his house when unidentified persons killed him with a blow of clubs, while his wife Asma Bibiwas reportedly in her parents' house in another village.
The police took the body into custody and started investigation.