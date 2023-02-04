Man found murdered in Faisalabad

Young man was found murdered at his home, in the limits of Chak Jhumra police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2023 ) :A young man was found murdered at his home, in the limits of Chak Jhumra police station.

Police said on Saturday that Mumtaz Ali, resident of Chak No 203-RB was sleeping in his house when unidentified persons killed him with a blow of clubs, while his wife Asma Bibiwas reportedly in her parents' house in another village.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation.