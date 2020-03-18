Man found murdered in Sialkot

A man was found murdered at the bank of local canal, near Veeram-Uggoki village here on Wednesday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ): A man was found murdered at the bank of local canal, near Veeram-Uggoki village here on Wednesday.

According to police, people of the area spotted the body of a man and informed the police. The police reached the spot and took the bullet riddled body into custody. The identification of victim has yet to be established. Police have shifted the body to Sambrial Civil Hospital for autopsy.

Police are investigating.