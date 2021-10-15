Man, found shoot dead in Qasimabad

A man was found dead at the residence of Mukhtiarkar Qasimabad taluka, where he was working as a gardener

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :A man was found dead at the residence of Mukhtiarkar Qasimabad taluka, where he was working as a gardener.

According to Naseem Nagar police, the body was found in Tahir Soomro village on Friday morning with gunshot wounds to his neck and they shifted it to Liaquat University Hospital.

The incident elicited a backlash from slain Usman Khaskheli's community who accused Mukhtiarkar Majid Khaskheli for alleged murder and attacked his residence as well.

Mukhtiarkar, his brother Wajid and a guard were injured in the attack and they were shifted to the hospital.

The Khaskheli Community blocked Hyderabad bypass after the incident demanding arrest of Mukhtiarkar and his brother.The incident's FIR is yet to be registered.