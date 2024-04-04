Man Gets 10 Years Imprisonment In Drugs Case
Muhammad Irfan Published April 04, 2024 | 08:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) A District and Sessions Court on Thursday awarded ten years’ imprisonment to an accused in a drug smuggling case.
According to a Police spokesman, the accused Muhammad Shakil was found guilty of possessing 1,520 grams of heroin and was arrested by Pirwadahi police in 2023.
After recording evidence from the witnesses and final arguments by the defence and prosecution counsels, the Judge also imposed a fine of Rs 125,000 on the convict.
