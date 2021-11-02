UrduPoint.com

Man Gets 10 Years Jail Term In Acid Attack Case

Muhammad Irfan 16 minutes ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 04:30 PM

A model criminal trial court here Tuesday sent a man to jail for 10 years in an acid attack case

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :A model criminal trial court here Tuesday sent a man to jail for 10 years in an acid attack case.

The model court No.2, found accused Azam guilty of attacking young man Ghulam Mustafa with acid and causing him critically injured in the jurisdiction of Hali Road Police station last year.

The court, after hearing arguments of the counsels of both sides, convicted the accused with 10 years rigorous imprisonment with paying fine of Rs 500,000 to the victim.

