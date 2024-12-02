Man gets 12 years imprisonment for assaulting minor girl

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A local court on Monday has sentenced 12-year imprisonment to Zeeshan Ali, accused of assaulting a 13-year-old girl in Wah Saddar

WAHH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) A local court on Monday has sentenced 12-year imprisonment to Zeeshan Ali, accused of assaulting a 13-year-old girl in Wah Saddar.

According to police, the incident occurred on October 27, 2021, within the limits of the Wah Saddar Police station, where the accused attempted to assault the minor girl.

The police traced the suspect and submitted a challan in court. During the trial, the prosecution presented substantial evidence, establishing the accused involvement in the crime.

In addition to the 12-year prison sentence, the court also imposed a fine of Rs 0.2 million on the convict. If the fine remains unpaid, the accused will face an additional six months in jail.

APP/ajq/378