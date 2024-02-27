Man gets 12 years’ imprisonment in drugs case

A District and Sessions Court on Tuesday awarded 12 years’ imprisonment to an accused in a drug smuggling case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) A District and Sessions Court on Tuesday awarded 12 years’ imprisonment to an accused in a drug smuggling case.

According to a Police spokesman, the accused Muhammad Ayub was found guilty of possessing 2,400 grams of opium and was arrested by Pirwadahi police in 2023.

After recording evidence from the witnesses and final arguments by the defense and prosecution counsels, the judge also imposed a fine of Rs 300,000 on the convict.