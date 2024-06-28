Open Menu

Man Gets 14 Year Jail On Kidnapping, Raping Teenage Girl

Umer Jamshaid Published June 28, 2024 | 01:40 PM

Man gets 14 year jail on kidnapping, raping teenage girl

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Majid Hussain Gadi sentenced a man to fourteen-year rigorous imprisonment on charge of kidnapping and raping a teenage girl.

According to the prosecution, accused Shahzad kidnapped a seventeen-year-old girl last year and a case was registered against him with Kohna police station Khanewal under section 365B/376 PPC.

The rape victim has thanked the courts and the system of justice and prayed for all those involved in the process of extending justice to her.

APP/qbs/ifi

Related Topics

Kidnapping Police Station Man Khanewal All

Recent Stories

Contempt case: SC accepts apologies from Senator V ..

Contempt case: SC accepts apologies from Senator Vawda, MQM leader Kamal

25 minutes ago
 Govt to appoint Rizwan Saeed as new Ambassador to ..

Govt to appoint Rizwan Saeed as new Ambassador to US

53 minutes ago
 Rain likely to impact ICC T20 World Cup 2024 final

Rain likely to impact ICC T20 World Cup 2024 final

2 hours ago
 Statue of Maharajah Ranjit Singh unveiled at Karta ..

Statue of Maharajah Ranjit Singh unveiled at Kartarpur Gurdwara

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 June 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 June 2024

5 hours ago
ECC approves technical supplementary grants

ECC approves technical supplementary grants

14 hours ago
 Govt urged to take serious action against Swat lik ..

Govt urged to take serious action against Swat like incidents

15 hours ago
 Shanghai Yangpu District: A model for Karachi's ur ..

Shanghai Yangpu District: A model for Karachi's urban development

15 hours ago
 'Azm-e-Istehkam' imperative for peace, stability, ..

'Azm-e-Istehkam' imperative for peace, stability, economic activity: Asif

15 hours ago
 Sindhi Language Authority (SLA) award ceremony on ..

Sindhi Language Authority (SLA) award ceremony on June 28

15 hours ago
 Court rejects PTI founder & his wife's appeals for ..

Court rejects PTI founder & his wife's appeals for suspension of sentence in mar ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan