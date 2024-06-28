Man Gets 14 Year Jail On Kidnapping, Raping Teenage Girl
Umer Jamshaid Published June 28, 2024 | 01:40 PM
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Majid Hussain Gadi sentenced a man to fourteen-year rigorous imprisonment on charge of kidnapping and raping a teenage girl.
According to the prosecution, accused Shahzad kidnapped a seventeen-year-old girl last year and a case was registered against him with Kohna police station Khanewal under section 365B/376 PPC.
The rape victim has thanked the courts and the system of justice and prayed for all those involved in the process of extending justice to her.
APP/qbs/ifi
Recent Stories
Contempt case: SC accepts apologies from Senator Vawda, MQM leader Kamal
Govt to appoint Rizwan Saeed as new Ambassador to US
Rain likely to impact ICC T20 World Cup 2024 final
Statue of Maharajah Ranjit Singh unveiled at Kartarpur Gurdwara
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 June 2024
ECC approves technical supplementary grants
Govt urged to take serious action against Swat like incidents
Shanghai Yangpu District: A model for Karachi's urban development
'Azm-e-Istehkam' imperative for peace, stability, economic activity: Asif
Sindhi Language Authority (SLA) award ceremony on June 28
Court rejects PTI founder & his wife's appeals for suspension of sentence in mar ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Eminent philanthropist Rahat Khan shot dead in Swabi28 seconds ago
-
Agriculture Deptt holds workshop10 minutes ago
-
PHSA holds meeting10 minutes ago
-
Meeting held to review preparedness for dengue control10 minutes ago
-
APHC condemns BJP’s settler colonial project in IIOJK11 minutes ago
-
Contempt case: SC accepts apologies from Senator Vawda, MQM leader Kamal25 minutes ago
-
Rs 54m fine imposed on smog contributing vehicles in Punjab31 minutes ago
-
PM questions KP govt's failure to establish CTD despite receiving Rs590 b funds31 minutes ago
-
Five-year imprisonment to accused for selling unregistered drugs41 minutes ago
-
Azma Bukhari warns anti-state elements for creating chaos in name of religion, politics41 minutes ago
-
4.2 km-long Anbar Banda road inaugurated50 minutes ago
-
Police conducts operation, arresting four accused51 minutes ago