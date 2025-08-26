Man gets 9-year jail in narcotics case

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) An Additional District and Sessions Judge (AD&SJ) awarded nine-year imprisonment to

an accused and imposed Rs 80000 fine, deciding a narcotics case,

police spokesman said on Tuesday.

ASI Yasir Bhatti of PS Jalilabad had arrested accused Zeeshan Fareed and recovered 1200 grams of Hashish from his possession last year and a case was registered against him under section 9.1.3C against him.

Police submitted the Challan before the court with solid evidence, resulting in the conviction of the accused, the spokesman added.