Man gets burn injuries after putting himself on fire over dispute with in-laws

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2022 ) :A person sustained serious burn injuries after he set himself ablaze by throwing petrol over his body due to some dispute with his in-laws on Saturday.

According to details, a citizen namely Faryad resident of Chak No 365/EB had some money related dispute with his in-laws on which he put himself on fire and sustained critical burn injuries.

The victim was shifted to Tehsil Headquarters hospital from where he was referred to Sahiwal due to critical condition.