Man gets death for rape of baby girl

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) -:The Additional District and Session Judge of Gender based violence court in Kasur, Shahid Bashir Chaudhry awarded death sentence to a man convicted in rape case of 11-month-old girl.

According to court sources here on Monday, a case was registered in 2019 at Saddar police station against accused Muhammad Rafique s/o Muhammad Hussain over rape of a baby girl of Abdul Hameed r/o Peeruwala.

The police presented challans in the court and after completion of arguments, the learned judge awarded death sentence alongwith Rs. 100,000 fine to the culprit as well as Rs 200,000 as compensation fee.