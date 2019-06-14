UrduPoint.com
Man Gets Death On Two Counts In Triple Murder Case, Other Life Term

Faizan Hashmi 40 minutes ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 04:57 PM

Deciding a triple murder case on Friday, a model court here sentenced a man to death on two counts and handed life imprisonment to another

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2019 ) : Deciding a triple murder case on Friday, a model court here sentenced a man to death on two counts and handed life imprisonment to another.

According to prosecution, accused Talha alias Abu Talha, Muhammad Younis, Muhammad Zubair, Ameer Hamza, Ameer Muhammad alias Nikku and Khalid, armed with a Kalashnikov and 12-bore gun, shot at and killed complainant Dur Muhammad's nephew Muhammad Safdar, Abid Hussain and Ashiq last year. An FIR was registered with Choti police station.

Four of the six accused were arrested and put to trial, which concluded here on Friday.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Razaullah Khan awarded death sentence on two counts to accused Talha, and life imprisonment to accused Ameer Muhammad. Both the convicts were ordered to pay Rs 400,000 each as compensation to the heirs of each of the three deceased.

The other accused including Muhammad Zubair and Ameer Hamza were acquitted after they were extended the benefit of doubt.

An accused Muhammad Khalid was murdered while the trial was still in progress; however, an accused, Younis, was still at large and the court had declared him a proclaimed offender.

