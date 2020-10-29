UrduPoint.com
Man Gets Death Penalty For Murdering Mother

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 09:59 PM

A court in Attock awarded death sentence to a man for his involvement in a murder case in Rangoo Police station of Attock on Thursday besides imposing fine worth Rs0.620 million

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :A court in Attock awarded death sentence to a man for his involvement in a murder case in Rangoo Police station of Attock on Thursday besides imposing fine worth Rs0.620 million. The judgment was announced by District and Sessions Judge Javaid Bosal.

The prosecution told the court that accused Imran Khan, resident of Rangoo village in tehsil Hazro had murdered his mother and injured critically his sister over a property dispute in September 2019.

The local police registered a case against the accused and presented the challan before the court.

After hearing the arguments, the judge handed down death sentence to Imran along with a fine of Rs0.620 million as compensation money.

The convict was shifted to District Jail Attock after the verdict announced by the court as his father rejected his mercy appeal.

