Man gets death sentence for killing father

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :A District and Sessions Court Wednesday awarded death sentence to an accused involved in the murder of his father.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Malik Mushtaq Ahmed Ojla announced the verdict after hearing the arguments from both the sides.

The court also imposed Rs 500,000 fine on the accused, Saqlain Arzoo.

According to the prosecution, the convict had killed his father Muhammad Arif over a family dispute.

A case was registered against the convict at the Race Course Police station in 2022.