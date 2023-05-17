UrduPoint.com

Man Gets Death Sentence For Killing Father

Umer Jamshaid Published May 17, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Man gets death sentence for killing father

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :A District and Sessions Court Wednesday awarded death sentence to an accused involved in the murder of his father.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Malik Mushtaq Ahmed Ojla announced the verdict after hearing the arguments from both the sides.

The court also imposed Rs 500,000 fine on the accused, Saqlain Arzoo.

According to the prosecution, the convict had killed his father Muhammad Arif over a family dispute.

A case was registered against the convict at the Race Course Police station in 2022.

Related Topics

Hearing Murder Police Fine Family From Race Court

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed meets EU&#039;s High Representa ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets EU&#039;s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and S ..

41 seconds ago
 Japanese football: Journey of milestones, stellar ..

Japanese football: Journey of milestones, stellar players, historic triumphs

31 minutes ago
 UAE President confers Order of the Union on Mohamm ..

UAE President confers Order of the Union on Mohammed Al Bowardi

31 minutes ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince attends honouring ceremony of ..

Sharjah Crown Prince attends honouring ceremony of SCHS’s sponsors

1 hour ago
 Everybody should be held accountable, says Musadik ..

Everybody should be held accountable, says Musadik Malik

1 hour ago
 Pakistan Cup women’s Cricket: 60 cricketers to ..

Pakistan Cup women’s Cricket: 60 cricketers to feature in upcoming tournament

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.