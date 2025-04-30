Man Gets Death Sentence For Killing Friend In Taxila
Muhammad Irfan Published April 30, 2025 | 10:52 PM
WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Additional district and sessions judge here on Wednesday handed down a death sentence to a man for shooting his friend dead in the limits of Taxila police in 2022.
ADSJ Basit Aleem convicted Ghulab Sher for killing his friend Muhammad Atif and handed him down a death sentence. The court also imposed Rs1 million on the convict as damages to be paid to the legal heirs of the deceased.
