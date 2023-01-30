Man gets death sentence for killing mother-in-law

A District and Sessions Court on Monday awarded a death sentence to an accused involved in the murder of his mother-in-law

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :A District and Sessions Court on Monday awarded a death sentence to an accused involved in the murder of his mother-in-law.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Raja Faisal Rashid announced the verdict after hearing the arguments from both sides.

The Court also imposed a fine of Rs 500,000 to the accused, Qasim Jamil.

According to the prosecution, the convict had killed his mother-in-law Khurshid BB over a family dispute.

A case was registered against the convict at the New Town Police station in 2022.