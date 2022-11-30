UrduPoint.com

Man Gets Death Sentence For Killing Wife

Muhammad Irfan Published November 30, 2022 | 07:36 PM

Man gets death sentence for killing wife

A district and sessions Court on Wednesday handed down death penalty to a man involved in killing his wife

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :A district and sessions Court on Wednesday handed down death penalty to a man involved in killing his wife.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka announced verdict after hearing detailed arguments of the parties and examining the available evidence.

According to the prosecution, the accused had killed his wife, Nadia BB and injured his daughter Sana Aziz with a knife over a family dispute in the limits of RA bazaar police station in August 2022.

The Court also imposed Rs 600,000 fine on the accused.

Related Topics

Hearing Injured Police Station Fine Wife Man August Family Court

Recent Stories

Cricket: Sri Lanka v Afghanistan, third ODI

Cricket: Sri Lanka v Afghanistan, third ODI

4 minutes ago
 Supreme Court fixes SSGC employees case before lar ..

Supreme Court fixes SSGC employees case before larger bench

4 minutes ago
 CPO holds 'Khuli Kutchery' to address complaints o ..

CPO holds 'Khuli Kutchery' to address complaints of citizens

4 minutes ago
 Banking Mohtasib addressed 68pc of total 37,364 co ..

Banking Mohtasib addressed 68pc of total 37,364 complaints last year

4 minutes ago
 SAU Vice Chancellor emphasized dairy production

SAU Vice Chancellor emphasized dairy production

7 minutes ago
 Livestock minister visits Agriculture Research Off ..

Livestock minister visits Agriculture Research Office

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.