Man gets death sentence for killing wife

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :A district and sessions Court on Wednesday handed down death penalty to a man involved in killing his wife.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka announced verdict after hearing detailed arguments of the parties and examining the available evidence.

According to the prosecution, the accused had killed his wife, Nadia BB and injured his daughter Sana Aziz with a knife over a family dispute in the limits of RA bazaar police station in August 2022.

The Court also imposed Rs 600,000 fine on the accused.