A special court on Friday handed down death sentence to an accused involved in murder-cum-rape of a six-year-old girl

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :A special court on Friday handed down death sentence to an accused involved in murder-cum-rape of a six-year-old girl.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Waseem Ahmad, presiding officer of a special court dealing with gender-based violence cases, conducted the trial proceedings and convicted Rustam Ali on proving guilt.

The court recorded statements of prosecution witnesses and heard arguments of parties, during the trial proceedings.

According to prosecution, Rustam Ali, a domestic servant, had murdered six-year old daughter of his owner after rape. The Defence-A police had registered the case against him.