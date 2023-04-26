Man gets death sentence in murder case in Rawalpindi

A District and Sessions Court on Wednesday awarded a death sentence to an accused involved in the murder case

Additional District and Sessions Judge Khurram Saleem announced the verdict after hearing the arguments from both sides.

The Court also imposed a Rs 300,000 as fine on the accused, Muhammad Naeem. According to the prosecution, the convict Naeem had killed his tenant Waqar Ali for not vacating his house. A case was registered against the convict at the Kalar Syeda Police Station in 2021.