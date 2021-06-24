Man gets death sentence, other life jail in double murder case

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :Additional District and Sessions Judge Younis Uzair awarded death sentence to an accused and life imprisonment to co-accused while deciding a double murder case here on Thursday.

Accused Muhammad Waqas was awarded death sentence while co-accused Ghulam Najeeb was sentenced to life imprisonment on charge of killing two brothers.

Two other accused Nauman Arif and Salman Arif were, however, acquitted due to lack of evidence.

According to prosecution, the accused were involved in the murder of two brothers, sons of a local landlord Ghulam Mujtaba, who were killed by firearm weapon over a dispute regarding passage along a water course in Sheikh Faazil area.

FIR was registered with PS Sheikh Faazil and the case was decided by the court today(Thursday).