UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Gets Death Sentence, Other Life Jail In Double Murder Case

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 05:20 PM

Man gets death sentence, other life jail in double murder case

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :Additional District and Sessions Judge Younis Uzair awarded death sentence to an accused and life imprisonment to co-accused while deciding a double murder case here on Thursday.

Accused Muhammad Waqas was awarded death sentence while co-accused Ghulam Najeeb was sentenced to life imprisonment on charge of killing two brothers.

Two other accused Nauman Arif and Salman Arif were, however, acquitted due to lack of evidence.

According to prosecution, the accused were involved in the murder of two brothers, sons of a local landlord Ghulam Mujtaba, who were killed by firearm weapon over a dispute regarding passage along a water course in Sheikh Faazil area.

FIR was registered with PS Sheikh Faazil and the case was decided by the court today(Thursday).

Related Topics

Murder Water Weapon Court

Recent Stories

SRC calls for government and private sectors’ co ..

13 minutes ago

Al Bowardi chairs first meeting of Supreme Council ..

28 minutes ago

Delegation of special children calls on minister f ..

51 seconds ago

KP to launch nine social welfare projects under PM ..

52 seconds ago

Rogue elephant kills 16 people in India

2 minutes ago

Weekly open court arranged in DS Railways office

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.