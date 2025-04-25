Man gets five-year jail in drug-trafficking case

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) The additional district and sessions judge Multan on Friday sentenced a man to five-year imprisonment and imposed Rs 40,000 fine in a narcotics case.

According to prosecution, ASI Farhan Rasheed of Police Station Pak Gate had arrested accused Shahzad and recovered 550-gram hashish from his possession in 2024.

The accused would suffer additional one-month imprisonment in case of default on payment of fine.