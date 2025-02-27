Man Gets Four Years Imprisonment For Injuring Woman With Axe
Umer Jamshaid Published February 27, 2025 | 08:14 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) A District and Sessions Court on Thursday awarded four years’ imprisonment to an accused involved in injuring a woman with axe.
According to details, the accused Tariq Mehmood had injured a woman with axe in the area of Saddar Wah Police station last year.
The Judge pronounced the verdict after recording evidence of the witnesses and final arguments from both sides.
The court also imposed a penalty of 15 percent of the blood money (Diyat) Rs 12,15,593 on the convict.
