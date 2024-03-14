Man gets life imprisonment

(@FahadShabbir)

A District and Sessions Court on Thursday awarded life imprisonment and imposed a fine on an accused for molesting a child within the limits of Wah Saddar Police Station

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) A District and Sessions Court on Thursday awarded life imprisonment and imposed a fine on an accused for molesting a child within the limits of Wah Saddar Police Station.

According to the prosecution, the convict, Faizan Ali, a resident of Losar Sharfo, committed this heinous crime on June 23, 2023, when he took the 12-year-old boy to his house on the pretext of giving him pigeons, where he allegedly molested him.

The District and Sessions Judge, Ms.

Shazia Zaffar, announced her order after recording evidence and final arguments from both the prosecution and defense sides.

She ruled that the prosecution had successfully established the charge against the accused.

The judge awarded the convict life imprisonment for molesting the boy and ordered him to pay a collective fine of Rs 500,000. In the event of non-payment, the accused will have to face jail for another six months.

APP/ajq/378