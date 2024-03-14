Open Menu

Man Gets Life Imprisonment

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 14, 2024 | 08:46 PM

Man gets life imprisonment

A District and Sessions Court on Thursday awarded life imprisonment and imposed a fine on an accused for molesting a child within the limits of Wah Saddar Police Station

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) A District and Sessions Court on Thursday awarded life imprisonment and imposed a fine on an accused for molesting a child within the limits of Wah Saddar Police Station.

According to the prosecution, the convict, Faizan Ali, a resident of Losar Sharfo, committed this heinous crime on June 23, 2023, when he took the 12-year-old boy to his house on the pretext of giving him pigeons, where he allegedly molested him.

The District and Sessions Judge, Ms.

Shazia Zaffar, announced her order after recording evidence and final arguments from both the prosecution and defense sides.

She ruled that the prosecution had successfully established the charge against the accused.

The judge awarded the convict life imprisonment for molesting the boy and ordered him to pay a collective fine of Rs 500,000. In the event of non-payment, the accused will have to face jail for another six months.

APP/ajq/378

Related Topics

Police Station Jail Fine Saddar June Event From Court

Recent Stories

PUC spearheads nationwide observance of ‘Interna ..

PUC spearheads nationwide observance of ‘International Day to Combat Islamopho ..

7 minutes ago
 Scotland recall McDowall for Six Nations finale ag ..

Scotland recall McDowall for Six Nations finale against Ireland

9 minutes ago
 Need to increase cotton cultivation area: Agricult ..

Need to increase cotton cultivation area: Agriculture Secretary

9 minutes ago
 SC recommends to form larger bench in case pertain ..

SC recommends to form larger bench in case pertaining magistrate system

9 minutes ago
 Attaullah Tarar felicitates Yousuf Raza Gilani on ..

Attaullah Tarar felicitates Yousuf Raza Gilani on becoming Senator

9 minutes ago
 Money laundering case against Parvez Elahi adjourn ..

Money laundering case against Parvez Elahi adjourned

11 minutes ago
Abrar hails govt’s announcement to celebrate ‘ ..

Abrar hails govt’s announcement to celebrate ‘Protection of Holy Prophet Day ..

11 minutes ago
 Ukraine steps up border attacks as Putin urges Rus ..

Ukraine steps up border attacks as Putin urges Russians to vote

11 minutes ago
 PM reviews five-year roadmap for economic progress

PM reviews five-year roadmap for economic progress

11 minutes ago
 Daly returns for Six Nations title-chasers England ..

Daly returns for Six Nations title-chasers England against France

11 minutes ago
 SBP asks PCB to review its engagements with Innova ..

SBP asks PCB to review its engagements with Innovation Factory, OKFX.io

7 minutes ago
 Commander Bahrain National Guard calls on Air Chie ..

Commander Bahrain National Guard calls on Air Chief

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan