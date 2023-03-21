UrduPoint.com

Man Gets Life Imprisonment In A Murder Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 21, 2023 | 08:08 PM

Man gets life imprisonment in a murder case

A District and Sessions Court on Tuesday awarded life imprisonment to an accused involved in the murder case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :A District and Sessions Court on Tuesday awarded life imprisonment to an accused involved in the murder case.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Irfan Akram announced the verdict after hearing the arguments from both sides.

The Court also imposed a Rs 500,000 fine on the accused, Zahid Qureshi. According to the prosecution, the convict Zahid had killed the victim Abdul Malik over a minor dispute. A case was registered against the convict at the Airport Police station in 2020.

