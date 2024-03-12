Open Menu

Man Gets Life Imprisonment In Girl Murder Case

Sumaira FH Published March 12, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Man gets life imprisonment in girl murder case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) A District and Sessions Court on Tuesday awarded life imprisonment to an accused in a murder case.

According to City Police spokesman, Muhammad ILayass had killed the 15-year-old girl after kidnapping in the area of Saddar Wah Cantt Police Station in 2021.

The Judge pronounced the verdict after recording evidence from the witnesses and final arguments from both sides. The court also imposed a fine of Rs one million on the convict.

