Man Gets Life Imprisonment In Murder Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 29, 2025 | 03:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) An Additional District and Sessions Judge (AD&SJ) awarded life imprisonment to

an accused on charge of killing a man in 2023 on suspicions of having

illicit relationship with his sister-in-law.

The judge ordered accused to pay Rs 500,000 as compensation to the legal heirs of the

deceased, Khizar Hayat alias Fayyaz, police spokesman said on Wednesday.

Accused Muhammad Jafar was also directed to pay Rs 200,000 as fine failing which

he will suffer additional six-month jail. He will also suffer another six-month imprisonment

in case he failed to pay compensation to the legal heirs of the deceased.

According to the prosecution, accused Muhammad Jafar accompanying accomplices, had shot

at and injured Khizar Hayat alias Fayyaz in 2023. The injured was taken to the hospital but

he had died there.

Explaining motive, police spokesman said, Muhammad Fazal Mochi who was the husband

of accused Jafar's sister-in-law had suspicions that deceased had illicit relations with his wife.

The suspicions infuriated the accused and he shot and killed Khizar Hayat alias Fayyaz,

the police spokesman added.

