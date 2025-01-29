Man Gets Life Imprisonment In Murder Case
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 29, 2025 | 03:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) An Additional District and Sessions Judge (AD&SJ) awarded life imprisonment to
an accused on charge of killing a man in 2023 on suspicions of having
illicit relationship with his sister-in-law.
The judge ordered accused to pay Rs 500,000 as compensation to the legal heirs of the
deceased, Khizar Hayat alias Fayyaz, police spokesman said on Wednesday.
Accused Muhammad Jafar was also directed to pay Rs 200,000 as fine failing which
he will suffer additional six-month jail. He will also suffer another six-month imprisonment
in case he failed to pay compensation to the legal heirs of the deceased.
According to the prosecution, accused Muhammad Jafar accompanying accomplices, had shot
at and injured Khizar Hayat alias Fayyaz in 2023. The injured was taken to the hospital but
he had died there.
Explaining motive, police spokesman said, Muhammad Fazal Mochi who was the husband
of accused Jafar's sister-in-law had suspicions that deceased had illicit relations with his wife.
The suspicions infuriated the accused and he shot and killed Khizar Hayat alias Fayyaz,
the police spokesman added.
