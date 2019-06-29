Man gets life imprisonment in murder case

(@FahadShabbir)

Deciding a murder case, Additional District and Sessions Judge Mian Channu Masroor Anwar sentenced a man to life imprisonment and imposed Rs 300,000 fine on the convict, here on Saturday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2019 ) : Deciding a murder case, Additional District and Sessions Judge Mian Channu Masroor Anwar sentenced a man to life imprisonment and imposed Rs 300,000 fine on the convict, here on Saturday.

According to the prosecution, one Muhammad Aslam alias Achhoo of Bodla Road, Mian Channu, had killed his brother Muhammad Saleem alias Cheema and injured his niece, who tried to protect her father, over a dispute of kids on January 8, 2016. Mian Channu city police station had registered a case, number 9/16, under Section 302, 337A2.

On Saturday, the court awarded life imprisonment to Aslam and imposed fine on him. He was also awarded three-year imprisonment and Rs 84,000 fine for injuring his niece.