Man gets life jail on assaulting child

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) Additional District and Sessions Judge (AD&SJ) Shujabad awarded life imprisonment to an accused and imposed Rs 50,000 fine on him on charge of assaulting a child.

Accused Asif had assaulted and sexually tortured a child last year at Chah Morwala, Todurpur, in Shujabad, according to prosecution.

Shujabad police had registered case against the accused under section 376(iii) PPC and arrested him.

On Tuesday, the court decided the case announcing life imprisonment to the accused with a fine worth Rs 50,000.

The accused would suffer additional six-month jail in case of default.

Police spokesman said that police conducted the investigations in thorough professional manner that resulted in conviction of the accused and added that the decision was a milestone in efforts to ensuring children safety and protection.