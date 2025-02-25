Man Gets Life Jail On Assaulting Child
Faizan Hashmi Published February 25, 2025 | 11:17 PM
Additional District and Sessions Judge (AD&SJ) Shujabad awarded life imprisonment to an accused and imposed Rs 50,000 fine on him on charge of assaulting a child
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) Additional District and Sessions Judge (AD&SJ) Shujabad awarded life imprisonment to an accused and imposed Rs 50,000 fine on him on charge of assaulting a child.
Accused Asif had assaulted and sexually tortured a child last year at Chah Morwala, Todurpur, in Shujabad, according to prosecution.
Shujabad police had registered case against the accused under section 376(iii) PPC and arrested him.
On Tuesday, the court decided the case announcing life imprisonment to the accused with a fine worth Rs 50,000.
The accused would suffer additional six-month jail in case of default.
Police spokesman said that police conducted the investigations in thorough professional manner that resulted in conviction of the accused and added that the decision was a milestone in efforts to ensuring children safety and protection.
Recent Stories
Stocks slide as US consumer confidence tumbles, tech slumps
Rabbani seeks regional languages as national languages
Sindh CM directs to complete Ghotki-Kandhkot Bridge within three months
FIA arrests two human traffickers
Punjab govt strengthens commitment to human rights, inter-faith harmony
Sargodha industry playing great role in national development: Farukh Amil
SCA imposes AED1.15 million fines on non-compliant companies to enhance financia ..
UAE, European Parliament bolstering relations
Conference on 'Pakistan's Linguistic Diversity' held at PAL
Winners of 9th Xposure International Photography Awards announced
Inaugural cohort graduates from Executive Diploma in Sustainability Programme, b ..
UAE President receives phone call from Indonesian President
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rabbani seeks regional languages as national languages6 minutes ago
-
Sindh CM directs to complete Ghotki-Kandhkot Bridge within three months6 minutes ago
-
FIA arrests two human traffickers2 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt strengthens commitment to human rights, inter-faith harmony2 minutes ago
-
Sargodha industry playing great role in national development: Farukh Amil2 minutes ago
-
Conference on 'Pakistan's Linguistic Diversity' held at PAL2 minutes ago
-
KP Police committed to defeat terrorism once again: IGP Zulfiqar Hameed2 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) ensures cleanliness of Cricket stadium despite rains2 hours ago
-
Future leaders in the Digital Age" Session held2 hours ago
-
CM's livestock distribution program to benefit deserving women in Khanewal2 hours ago
-
NLPD hosts book launching ceremony of Ashraf Shad’s memoir 'Sahafat Ke Khaar-o-Gul'2 hours ago
-
SSP Operations inspects security arrangements across Islamabad2 hours ago